North East and North West ambulances under extreme pressure from heatwave
Two ambulance services have said they face "extreme pressure" because of the current heatwave.
North East and North West Ambulance Services have implemented their highest alert level.
Staffing in both call centres and on the road will be increased "in response to the mounting pressure", a spokeswoman said.
People are being to asked to support the services by "only calling 999 in a life-threatening emergency".
Donna Hay, strategic commander at North East Ambulance Service, said: "As a result of sustained pressure on our service and wider system pressures, as well as anticipated pressure continuing over the next week, including a potential increase in heat-related incidents, we made a decision to increase our operational alert level.
"The public can continue to support us by only calling 999 in a life-threatening emergency."
The current spell of hot weather is set to continue until Monday.
A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said the heat had particularly caused a rise in people struggling with respiratory illness.
