Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge
- Published
A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead.
The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday.
Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been spoken to and inquiries into what had happened were ongoing.
No further details have been released by police.
A police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 6.30pm yesterday [Monday] police received a report of concern for a baby, with no parents or guardians believed to be present.
"Officers attended and the baby was found safe and well."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.