Chris Whitty gets honorary degree from Northumbria University
- Published
The UK's Chief Medical Advisor has received an honorary degree from Northumbria University.
Professor Chris Whitty - one of the key players in the UK's response to the coronavirus pandemic - received an honorary doctorate of science.
He previously graduated from the university in Newcastle in 2005 with a masters degree in medical law.
Prof Whitty said the latest award was a "real privilege". Broadcaster Moira Stewart also got an honorary degree.
Prof Whitty, who received his doctorate at the university's annual graduation ceremony, said: "It is a real privilege to be awarded an honorary degree from Northumbria University.
"Congratulations to all the students graduating."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.