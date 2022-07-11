Chris Whitty gets honorary degree from Northumbria University

Chris WhittyWill Walker/North News
Chris Whitty became a household name thanks to his daily briefings during the coronavirus pandemic

The UK's Chief Medical Advisor has received an honorary degree from Northumbria University.

Professor Chris Whitty - one of the key players in the UK's response to the coronavirus pandemic - received an honorary doctorate of science.

He previously graduated from the university in Newcastle in 2005 with a masters degree in medical law.

Prof Whitty said the latest award was a "real privilege". Broadcaster Moira Stewart also got an honorary degree.

Prof Whitty, who received his doctorate at the university's annual graduation ceremony, said: "It is a real privilege to be awarded an honorary degree from Northumbria University.

"Congratulations to all the students graduating."

He was knighted in the New Year's Honour list and has also received an honorary degree from the University of Plymouth.

