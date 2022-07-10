Moira Stuart gets Northumbria University honorary degree
- Published
Celebrated broadcaster Moira Stuart has received an honorary degree from Northumbria University.
Ms Stuart was the first black newsreader on BBC Radio 4 in 1978 and three years later became the first black woman to front the national news on British television.
The university in Newcastle awarded her a Doctor of Letters.
The 72-year-old said her career allowed her to "shift barriers" and "change so many stagnant stereotypes".
After accepting her new doctorate at a graduation service in Newcastle, Ms Stuart said: "I'm so moved by this honour. I'm deeply indebted to [the university's] grace and generosity."
Ms Stuart started at the BBC in the 1970s as a production assistant in BBC Radio's Talks and Documentaries department, before becoming a BBC Radio 4 announcer, newsreader and programme presenter.
She went on to present almost every type of BBC News bulletin during a period of 40 years.
She has previously been made a CBE and OBE for services to media as well as receiving honorary doctorates from the University of Edinburgh and Canterbury Christ Church University.
