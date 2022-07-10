Moira Stuart gets Northumbria University honorary degree

Moira Stuart in academic robes holds her cap off her headRaoul Dixon/NNP
Moira Stuart was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters by Northumbria University

Celebrated broadcaster Moira Stuart has received an honorary degree from Northumbria University.

Ms Stuart was the first black newsreader on BBC Radio 4 in 1978 and three years later became the first black woman to front the national news on British television.

The university in Newcastle awarded her a Doctor of Letters.

The 72-year-old said her career allowed her to "shift barriers" and "change so many stagnant stereotypes".

After accepting her new doctorate at a graduation service in Newcastle, Ms Stuart said: "I'm so moved by this honour. I'm deeply indebted to [the university's] grace and generosity."

Ms Stuart started at the BBC in the 1970s as a production assistant in BBC Radio's Talks and Documentaries department, before becoming a BBC Radio 4 announcer, newsreader and programme presenter.

She went on to present almost every type of BBC News bulletin during a period of 40 years.

She has previously been made a CBE and OBE for services to media as well as receiving honorary doctorates from the University of Edinburgh and Canterbury Christ Church University.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics