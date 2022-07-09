Dunston Bank crash between police car and motorbike seriously injures two
Published
A police car responding to an emergency call-out and a motorcycle have crashed.
It happened just after 15:00 BST on Friday on Dunston Bank in Gateshead, Northumbria Police said.
The two people on the bike were taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries and are still being treated.
The officer driving the car was taken to hospital as a precaution and has been discharged.
The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Sgt Dave Roberts said it had been a "serious collision".
"We are working hard to establish what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and are asking for any witnesses to get in touch and help us build a clear picture of what has happened," he said.
Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.
