Man jailed for stabbing Newcastle neighbour to death
A man who stabbed his neighbour to death in a fight has been jailed for 15 years.
Andrew Somerville, 42, fatally wounded Tony Nichol who had been celebrating with friends at his flat in Kenton, Newcastle, on 9 December.
Mr Nichol, 36, was found by emergency crews and taken to hospital where he later died.
Somerville, of Columbia Grange, was found guilty of manslaughter at Newcastle Crown Court last month.
After the conviction, Mr Nichol's family paid tribute to the "much-loved" father, son and brother.
His partner Natalie described his death as "the worst night of my life".
Det Ch Insp Joanne Brooks, who led the investigation for Northumbria Police, said the case was "most tragic" and her thoughts were with Mr Nichol's family.
"I want to commend their bravery throughout this investigation and subsequent court proceedings and thank them for their support and cooperation," she said.
"When Somerville made the decision to pick up a knife, he destroyed more than just one life. He has robbed Tony of a future and Tony's family of one with him in it.
"Somerville now starts a long sentence behind bars - giving him plenty of time to consider the devastating impact of his actions.
"I sincerely hope this acts as a reminder to everyone that no-one wins where violence is concerned and the consequences of carrying a knife are severe."
