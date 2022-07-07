Fenham death: Man denies causing death of 5-year-old in Newcastle
A man has denied causing the death of a five-year-old boy who was fatally injured in a road crash.
Layton Darwood was hit by a Ford Transit tipper van in Willow Avenue, Fenham, Newcastle, on 25 August 2020 and died later in hospital.
Darren Jacques pleaded not guilty at Newcastle Crown Court to a charge of causing death by driving while disqualified.
The 40-year-old from Hutton Hill in Penrith, Cumbria, was granted bail.
His trial will be held on 3 April.
