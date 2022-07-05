Durham University is granted 'change of use' on council's HQ
Durham University is a step closer to moving into a building which was earmarked as the county council's new headquarters.
Work was completed earlier this year on the £50m new headquarters, with it set to replace the 1960s-built County Hall.
But after a change in political leadership, the council decided to sell it and build a second new civic centre.
A change of use has now been granted allowing it to be the new home of Durham University Business School.
The change means the business school will move from its current location on Millhill Lane to The Sands in the city centre.
Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Durham University, Prof Claire O'Malley, said: "The relocation will enable the business school to continue to thrive, and bring significant benefits for the city, county and region."
The university said it had no information on a moving date but said the decision "allows us to progress this project to the next phase".
Plane were approved in 2019 for Durham County Council to leave its current home at Aykley Heads to move to the site on the banks of the River Wear, which was occupied by a car park.
At the time the council administration believed the move and new development would "reduce costs" and "boost the economy".
The decision sparked hundreds of letters of opposition to the plans, with campaigners saying the move could harm business and cause traffic problems.
Work on the new HQ was completed earlier this year and a review was carried out into the county council's proposed site move.
In April Durham County Council's cabinet agreed the building could be sold sale to Durham University.
It also put forward proposals to build another new "modest-sized civic building" at Aykley Heads, where it is currently located.
