Two men deny murder of missing Sunderland teenager
- Published
Two men accused of the murder of a Sunderland teenager who had been missing for six weeks have both denied the charge.
Ben Cook, 19, and Louis Michael Hackett, also 19, are accused of killing Kieran Williams, who was reported missing from home on 18 April.
The body of the 18-year-old was found in the Pallion area near to the Northern Spire Bridge on 2 June.
Mr Williams' family described him as a "happy-go-lucky lad who loved life".
Mr Cook, from Fordfield Road, and Mr Hackett, of Fordenbridge Square, both of the Ford Estate in the city, were remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to a charge of murder.
They appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via a video link from prison.
Their trial, which could last 10 days, is due to start on 31 October.
