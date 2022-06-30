Protesters fined Derwentside Detention Centre demo
Five people have been issued with fixed penalty notices (FPN) over protests outside a women's detention centre.
About 30 people gathered outside Derwentside Immigration Centre in County Durham on Wednesday to oppose the removal of inmates to Nigeria.
Durham Police said the five had been arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway, were given FPNs and released.
Protesters said 13 inmates were due to be removed but later revised that to three or four.
The exact number of women involved was not confirmed.
The protest was backed by various groups, including Durham People's Assembly, Abolish Detention, No To Hassockfield and Women for Refugee Women.
They said the government had admitted there were 51 women detained at the unit and claimed "almost a third" of them "should not be there".
A Home Office spokesperson said: "The public rightly expects the government to remove dangerous foreign criminals and those with no right to be in the UK.
"All asylum and human rights claims are carefully considered in accordance with our international obligations.
"Individuals at Derwentside have always been able to contact their legal representatives easily by telephone, email and video call - and also receive 30 minutes free advice through the legal aid scheme. Meetings in-person are also now able to take place on request."
