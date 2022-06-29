Washington man killed in crash was big character, family say
- Published
A motorbike rider killed in a crash was "one of life's big characters", his family have said.
Taylor Mallam, 28, died in hospital a day after his bike crashed into a wall in Washington, Northumbria Police said.
Mr Mallam, who was known as Tigz and lived in Washington, was a "cheeky chap" and "motorbike fanatic" according to his family.
Police are appealing for information about the crash which occurred at about 11:00 on 17 June.
'Thrill-seeker'
A spokesman said Mr Mallam was riding south on Heworth Road when, "for reasons yet to be established", the bike crashed into a wall on the opposite side of the road.
In a statement issued through police, Mr Mallam's family said they were "truly heartbroken and devastated".
They said: "He was a much-loved son, partner, father and step-father who still had everything to live for.
"Taylor was a kind yet cheeky chap and we have taken comfort in knowing how well-loved he was.
"He was one of life's big characters and a bit a thrill-seeker and motorbike fanatic, but he also took great pleasure in the simple things in life such as spending time with his loved ones and fishing."
