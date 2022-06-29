Cannabis farm worth £350k found in Crawcrook church

Cannabis plants and growing equipmentNorthumbria Police
Police said they found 350 plants worth an estimated £1,000 each

A cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £350,000 has been discovered in a former church and community centre.

Northumbria Police said it found 350 plants along with growing equipment when it raided the disused Robert Young Memorial Church in Crawcrook, Gateshead.

A force spokesman said a false floor had been installed and power bypassed.

Officers are investigating and have appealed for information.

Neighbourhood Insp Alan Davison said: "We know the public have differing views on cannabis, but a farm of this size will turn significant profit to then be reinvested into further illicit activity such as trafficking, by organised criminals, who have little concern for the ripple effects on our communities."

Google
The former Methodist church had been used as a community centre

