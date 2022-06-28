Northumberland Line on track as approval granted
A new rail line in Northumberland - including six new stations - is on track after getting ministers' support.
The aim is to open the stations and upgrade track between Newcastle and Ashington by December 2023.
Following an inquiry, the government has granted a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) authorising the closure of level crossings and purchase of land.
Northumberland Council said it was a "key milestone" to restore passenger services lost in the 1960s.
In a letter of approval sent on behalf of Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps, TWAO unit head Natasha Kopala said the Northumberland Line was of "considerable importance to securing improvements in public transport and contributing to an improvement in social and economic conditions in south-east Northumberland."
There were 22 objections to the scheme including over noise, the loss of park-like land to station construction and road congestion caused by more frequent level crossing closures.
'Fantastic project'
Ms Kopala said while Mr Shapps noted "there would be localised adverse effects", he agreed with the planning inquiry's inspector Richard Clegg the problems would be "clearly outweighed by the significant benefits".
Council leader Glen Sanderson said: "This is really positive news and is yet another key milestone this fantastic project has reached.
"The public inquiry was extremely thorough and carefully examined every aspect of the scheme over the course of several weeks.
"We can now look forward with renewed confidence as we continue to bring this much-needed rail scheme forward."
Construction work on the line is due to start this summer.
It is planned to run a half-hourly passenger service along the 18-mile line, stopping at Bedlington, Blyth, Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval and Northumberland Park Metro station.
