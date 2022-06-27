Newcastle magnifying glass blaze sparks fire warning

Fire crews are warning of the dangers of leaving reflective items, like magnifying glasses, in sunlight

Firefighters have warned about the risks of sunshine on reflective items after a magnifying glass set a cardboard box alight.

The blaze at a commercial premises earlier this month caused minor damage, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

The magnifying glass had been left on a window sill in direct sunlight in the Newcastle building, a spokesman said.

Blinds should also be lowered and and reflective items, like glasses and mirrors, stowed away.

