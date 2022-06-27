Newcastle magnifying glass blaze sparks fire warning
Firefighters have warned about the risks of sunshine on reflective items after a magnifying glass set a cardboard box alight.
The blaze at a commercial premises earlier this month caused minor damage, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service
The magnifying glass had been left on a window sill in direct sunlight in the Newcastle building, a spokesman said.
Blinds should also be lowered and and reflective items, like glasses and mirrors, stowed away.
