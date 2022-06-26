Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Northumberland
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car on a rural road.
Emergency services were called to the A698, near the Wideopen Plantation junction, in Northumberland, just after 14:00 BST on Saturday.
The motorcyclist, a 69-year-old man whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Northumbria Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the collision to get in touch.
