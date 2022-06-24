Man in court charged with the murder of a woman in Durham
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead inside a house.
The body of Sally Turner was discovered at an address in Cuthbert Avenue, Durham, on Wednesday.
A post-mortem examination found the 50-year-old had died from stab wounds.
A 53-year-old man, from Cuthbert Avenue, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. He was remanded to appear at Teesside Crown Court on 27 June.
