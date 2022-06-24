Danny Humble: Accused youth, 17, hit victim in self-defence
A boy who triggered an attack which killed a man during a night out acted in self-defence, jurors have heard.
Danny Humble, 35, was "swarmed" by a group in Cramlington, Northumberland, in May last year, Newcastle Crown Court has been told.
Five males aged 17 and 18 deny murder with some claiming self-defence as Mr Humble threw the first punch at one of them.
Lawyers for the five have begun their closing arguments to the jurors.
Mr Humble and his partner were on a night out when they encountered a group of fellow revellers at an underpass.
'Angry young men'
A 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named, had joked about Mr Humble looking like one of the TV presenters Ant and Dec, and although the couple initially took the "banter" in good humour, Mr Humble later pushed and then punched the youth.
The boy punched back but his friends then knocked Mr Humble down and "overwhelmed" and "swarmed" him with kicks, punches and stamps, prosecutors claim.
Closing the prosecution case, Jacob Hallam QC said the "actions of the team killed Daniel Humble" and they "showed intent of causing really serious harm".
He said the evidence points towards Alistair Dickson, 18, as inflicting the fatal stamp to Mr Humble's neck but the others "encouraged [Mr Dickson's] actions and facilitated them by knocking Daniel Humble to the ground and attacking him".
The prosecutor said it was "not a case of self-defence" but rather one of "the anger of a group of young men at the actions of a drunken stranger who they believed had insulted or assaulted one of their friends and who they decided to teach a lesson".
He said there was an "inevitability" Mr Humble would suffer at least serious physical harm because of the group nature of the attack.
'Out of the blue'
Peter Makepeace QC, for the 17-year-old, said his client, who was then 16, admitted "delivering a punch" in self-defence.
He told jurors they could be "100% sure" that the Ant and Dec joke was "good natured".
Mr Makepeace said the evidence Mr Humble then hit his client "out of the blue" was supported by multiple witnesses.
The issue for the jurors to decide in the youth's case, Mr Makepeace said, was identifying what he did in the "fast-moving and chaotic" 10 to 15 seconds after the punch.
He said witnesses all had differing recollections of what happened and any "identification was not safe".
'Horrible happenstance'
The detective who reviewed footage "with all the time in the world and finest technology to hand" could not identify the attackers by their facial features and instead "had to fall back on" the clothing worn by those involved, the court was told.
Mr Makepeace said "not a single witness" had picked out his client, despite his "really distinctive" attire.
Pathologist Dr Nigel Cooper found 15 external injuries which was in "no way consistent" with everybody being involved, Mr Makepeace said.
Only four wounds could be identified as being caused by "blows" which was a "million miles away" from the prosecution's "picture", jurors were told.
Mr Makepeace said it was a "horrible happenstance" that a single stamp caused Mr Humble's head "to move in a particular way that sheared an artery deep in the neck", and all the other injuries were minor.
He continued: "Because [his client] was in the crowd he has been presumed, assumed, superimposed on the actual violence that was taking place."
The trial of the 17-year-old, Mr Dickson, Bailey Wilson and Ethan Scott, all from Blyth, and Kyros Robinson, from Seaton Delaval continues.
