Wallsend death: Murder charge after suspected assault
A man has been charged with murdering a man who died following a suspected assault.
The 43-year-old victim was found seriously injured in Wallsend, North Tyneside, just before 14:30 BST on Monday.
He died at the scene in St Hilda's Avenue, Northumbria Police said.
An 18-year-old from Heaton, who was arrested along with four teenage boys, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife.
Det Insp Louise Jenkins said it had been an "incredibly tragic incident" and thanked witnesses who had come forward with information.
"I would ask the public to please refrain from any speculation - both on social media and in the wider community - that could jeopardise the legal proceedings," she said.
Three boys arrested on Monday, one aged 14 and two 15-year-olds, have been released under investigation.
A 16-year-old boy arrested later that night has also been released while inquiries continue.
The 18-year-old is due to appear before North Tyneside magistrates later.
