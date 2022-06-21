Wallsend death: Three boys arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after apparently being attacked.
A 43-year-old man was found seriously injured in Wallsend, North Tyneside, just before 14:30 BST on Monday.
The man died at the scene, in St Hilda's Avenue in Holy Cross, Northumbria Police said.
Det Insp Louise Jenkins said, although the investigation was in the early stages, the force did not believe there was any "wider threat" to the public.
"Our officers remain in the area as they continue to follow several lines of inquiry and I'd encourage anybody with any concerns or information to get in touch," she said.
The three teenage boys arrested are currently in police custody.
