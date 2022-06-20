Nikki Allan: Man pleads not guilty to 1992 murder
A man has denied murdering a seven-year-old girl almost 30 years ago.
Nikki Allan was found stabbed to death in a derelict building when she went missing after leaving her grandparents' flat in Sunderland on 7 October 1992.
David Boyd, 54, of Chesterton Court, Norton, near Stockton-on-Tees, pleaded not guilty the charge when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video link.
He was remanded in custody and a trial date was set for January or April.
Nikki's mother, Sharon Henderson, burst into tears when the charge was read out and was consoled by supporters in the public gallery.
Judge Paul Sloan QC adjourned the case and said the trial could last up to six weeks.
Nikki had been at her grandparents' flat before she vanished and a desperate search was launched when she failed to make return to her own home in the same block.
The following morning, her coat and shoes were spotted and her body was later found inside the Old Exchange Building in High Street East.
She had been stabbed 37 times.
