Northumberland river fish deaths blamed on fungal infection
A natural fungal infection has been blamed for the deaths of more than 50 fish in a Northumberland river.
Salmon and sea trout were spotted dead and dying in the Lower Coquet in Warkworth and Felton.
The Environment Agency, which has carried out an investigation, said all the dead fish showed signs of fungal infections.
Government fisheries experts believe the fish picked it up naturally, as they entered the river from the sea.
Richard Jenkins, Environment Agency fisheries team leader, said: "This is something we have seen happen before, quite frequently, in this area and we have previously carried out significant laboratory analysis to understand more about the issue.
"We believe it to be an environmentally-driven natural infection, which affects fish which are stressed. We understand this is distressing for people to see and are grateful for the reports we have received."
Some of the fish were found to be already suffering from the infection when they entered the river from the sea, while others have developed it while in the lower Coquet.
The Environment Agency says it will carry out further tests next week, but believes low river flows and high water temperatures are also having an impact, causing fish to become stressed as they pass over weirs, which leaves them vulnerable to infection.
