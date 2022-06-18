Family of Sunderland cancer sufferer aim to raise £260,000 for vaccine
The family of a seven-year-old identical triplet who has a rare form of cancer say time is not on their side as they look for life-saving treatment.
Oliver Maw, from Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in February 2021.
His family are hoping to raise £260,000 to pay for a vaccine which could help prevent a relapse of the disease but is only available in the United States.
Mum Phillipa described Oliver's diagnosis as "like a bad dream".
She said: "I thought it can't be happening. It just can't. It's horrendous."
Oliver has received treatment through the NHS, which is trying to get him to a point where he is in remission.
Only at that stage would he be able to have the vaccine which might help prevent the cancer returning.
His family have been fundraising since last year and are aiming to reach their target within the next six months.
Phillipa said: "We're fundraising because neuroblastoma has such a high relapse rate. Even if he is in remission, my anxiety is never going to go away."
As part of their efforts, Oliver's uncle, firefighter Peter Wilson, will next month take on the 26-mile (42km) Three Peaks Challenge in Yorkshire along with more than a dozen colleagues.
The family are also being supported by the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which was set up following the death of the six-year-old Sunderland football fan in July 2017.
