Newcastle's Hoppings back after three years
A funfair dubbed Europe's largest is set to return after being cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hoppings in Newcastle was last held in 2019 and attracts about 300,000 visitors a year.
Organisers said Town Moor fair will have more than 400 stalls and rides and will run for a week from Friday.
The Hoppings was first held in 1882 as a Temperance Fair designed as a "counter-attraction" to Newcastle racecourse's race week.
