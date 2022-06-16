Janice Hunter case: Murder accused's confession questionable - lawyer
- Published
A lawyer representing a man accused of murdering his wife in Cyprus has questioned the circumstances under which he confessed to the killing.
David Hunter, 75, originally from Northumberland, is accused of killing 75-year-old Janice Hunter in December.
Mr Hunter's legal team said the death of his wife, who had blood cancer, was assisted suicide and his mental state had not been taken into account.
The trial, in Paphos, Cyprus, in front of three judges, is due to begin later.
Mr and Mrs Hunter had moved from Ashington to Paphos - which, according to their daughter, they called their "paradise" - when he retired from mining 20 years ago.
His legal team said Mr Hunter killed his wife to end her suffering from blood cancer and then tried to take his own life.
Mr Hunter's lawyer, Nicoletta Charalambidou, told the BBC he had made a confession when he was first arrested.
However, police had failed to consider Mr Hunter's mental state at the time and that he was under the influence of drink and drugs when he spoke to officers, she said.
"His mental condition was never actually taken into account when he gave the statement."
Ms Charalambidou added it was "important" to know whether he understood his "rights" at the time.
"We consider this is a matter which should be separately examined by the court - probably a trial within trial - the extent to which rights were granted and applied properly," she said.
Lesley Cawthorne, Mr Hunter's daughter, described her father as a "devoted husband" and a good man who did not deserve to be jailed for the rest of his life.
Barry Kent, Mr Hunter's friend since childhood, told the BBC: "He's putting on a brave face for people [but] I think behind the scenes he's pretty scared.
"He's not well, we all know that. He's absolutely devastated."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.