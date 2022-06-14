Danny Humble: Murder-accused teenager ran away 'in a panic'
A 17-year-old boy accused of murdering a man following a night out left the scene before police arrived because he "was in a panic", a court has heard.
Danny Humble, 35, suffered "catastrophic" head injuries in Cramlington in May last year, Newcastle Crown Court has heard.
Giving evidence, the teenager, who cannot be named, told jurors he retaliated with a punch after Mr Humble hit him first and then fled the area.
Five people aged 17 and 18 deny murder.
'Not thinking straight'
The trial has heard Mr Humble and his partner, Adele Stubbs, had enjoyed a meal and drinks before the altercation with the youngsters at about 00:30.
Under cross-examination, one of the accused teenagers told the court he did not know who struck the victim after he punched him but he could hear what "sounded like thudding".
He said he initially thought Mr Humble's injuries had been caused by hitting his head on the ground.
"No one thought he was going to die, but it was horrible. He was on the floor," he told the jury.
When an ambulance worker told him Mr Humble was in a bad way, "that's when I realised it was really bad," the teenager said.
Asked by prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC why he and three of his friends "ran away" before officers arrived instead of giving them information about what had happened, he said: "I wasn't really thinking straight at the time. I was in a panic."
'Set upon him'
The court heard the boy, who was 16 at the time of the incident, gave police few details during several interviews - something Mr Hallam said showed he was "putting loyalty to your friends above Danny Humble".
"You and your friends set upon him with your fists and your feet," he added.
Four 18-year-olds - Alistair Dickson, Bailey Wilson and Ethan Scott, all from Blyth, and Kyros Robinson, from Seaton Delaval - deny murder along with the 17-year-old.
The trial continues.
