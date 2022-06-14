Lemington motorcycle crash: Two children seriously injured
- Published
A boy and girl were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Newcastle.
The crash, on the Hadrian's Way cycle path between Tyne View and Scotswood Road, Lemington, happened just before 19:15 BST on Monday, near to Lidl.
The boy and girl, aged 10 and 11, remain in stable conditions in hospital, police said.
Two men, aged 38 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and remain in custody, Northumbria Police said.
The force said it initially received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a female pedestrian.
When emergency teams attended the scene a boy and girl were found seriously hurt.
Motorcycle found
Officers investigating what happened said inquiries were ongoing into how both children came to be injured.
A motorcycle, believed to have been involved in the crash, had been removed from the area but was later found, police added.
Sgt Craig Bartle said: "A full investigation has been launched as we look to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident which has resulted in two children being taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"We are carrying out a number of inquiries in the area and are continuing to speak to all parties believed to have been involved.
"I am asking anybody who believes they witnessed this collision, or who saw the motorcycle prior to or after the incident, to get in touch with us."
Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage are also being urged to contact police.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.