Stranded Ed Sheeran fans taken to Sunderland concert by PC
- Published
A mother and daughter who travelled from the USA to see Ed Sheeran have praised a police officer who rescued them when their car broke down.
Denise Buie and daughter Alyssa Midence travelled from Florida for the gig at Sunderland's Stadium of Light as part of a graduation celebration trip.
When they broke down in the city they resigned themselves to missing the gig.
But Northumbria PC Andy Jackson escorted them to the stadium with the pair calling him their "superman".
The motor patrols officer initially spotted the pair broken down close to the Northern Spire bridge with traffic queuing behind them and helped move the car off the road on 3 June.
Two hours later he spotted them still waiting by the side of the A1231 with no sign of a recovery truck.
He got back in touch with the recovery firm and told them he would leave the key for the car at Southwick Police Station, then gave the women a lift to the stadium in his patrol car.
Ms Buie, 52, said: "I just couldn't believe the kindness shown to us, I kept calling PC Jackson our 'superman'.
"He didn't have to stop and understandably would have had other things to do, so we were just blown away by his willingness to go above and beyond.
"We are truly grateful that he went the extra mile - and that he helped save Alyssa's graduation celebration."
She said they would never forget his "generosity and compassion".
PC Jackson said: "After seeing how upset they both were, and given they travelled half way across the world for it, I was more than happy to quickly hatch a plan and make sure they got to see Ed, before continuing with my shift."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.