Kieran Williams case: Killed teenager loved life
A teenager whose death is being treated as a murder was a "happy-go-lucky lad" who "loved life", his family have said.
The body of Kieran Williams, 18, was found on 2 June following his disappearance on 18 April, Northumbria Police said.
Ben Cook and Louis Hackett, both 19 and of Sunderland, have been charged with the teenager's murder and remain in custody after court appearances.
Mr Williams' mother Tracey said she was "absolutely heartbroken".
Two men - aged 20 and 28 - and one woman - aged 46 - who were also arrested in connection with the investigation remain on police bail pending further inquiries.
'Heartbroken and crushed'
In a statement released through police, Mrs Williams said: "My beautiful boy Kieran had the most beautiful smile and eyes that would light up a room.
"He was such a happy-go-lucky lad who loved life and was always smiling, doing his boxing stance and listening to his music.
"We are devastated - absolutely heartbroken and crushed.
"We can't believe that we will never see him again. Our lives will never be the same."
Police have asked people to avoid any speculation about the case, both in the community and on social media, which could impact the ongoing court proceedings.
