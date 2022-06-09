Danny Humble: Two teenagers found not guilty of Cramlington murder
- Published
Two teenagers have been cleared of murdering a man in a group attack but five remain on trial.
Danny Humble, 35, from Cramlington, Northumberland, suffered a "catastrophic" head injury in May 2021 as he returned home from a night out.
Newcastle Crown Court has heard he was set upon after a joke was made about him looking like one of Ant and Dec.
As the prosecution case neared closure, Judge Joel Bennathan QC ordered jurors to find two of the youths not guilty.
Those acquitted and discharged were Izaak Lyttle, 18, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, both from Blyth.
Alistair Dickson, Bailey Wilson and Ethan Scott, also from Blyth, and Kyros Robinson, from Seaton Delaval, are now all aged 18 and remain on trial along with another 17-year-old boy.
They all deny murder.
The court has heard Mr Humble was surrounded near an underpass in Cramlington and repeatedly kicked during an attack lasting about 15 seconds.
He and his partner Adele Stubbs had enjoyed a meal and drinks after lockdown restrictions were eased and she later recalled they had drunk "a canny skinful".
The teenagers had also been out drinking in local pubs, the court has heard.
The trial continues.
