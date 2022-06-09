Layton Darwood Fenham death: Man appears in court
A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a five-year-old boy on a road in Newcastle.
Layton Darwood was fatally injured on Willow Avenue, Fenham, on 25 August 2020, and later died in hospital.
Darren Jacques has been charged with causing death by driving whilst disqualified.
The 40-year-old, of Hutton Hill in Penrith, entered no plea and was ordered to return to Newcastle Crown Court on 7 July.
