Cambois offshore wind farm cable plant to create 200 jobs
- Published
Plans for a new factory in Northumberland have been given the go ahead, creating about 200 jobs.
The JDR Cable Systems plant will be on the former coal-fired power station at Cambois, near Blyth. It makes undersea cables for offshore energy projects,
The plan has been approved by Northumberland County Council.
The company received government funds and private investment and 270 current jobs at the firm's Hartlepool site will also be protected.
The new factory will be built on Advance Northumberland's, Northumberland Energy Park Phase One, and is due to be completed in 2024.
Council deputy leader Richard Wearmouth said: "We're absolutely delighted to be welcoming one of the most advanced subsea cable manufacturing facilities in the world into the county.
"This brand-new facility will focus on renewable energy products and services - which is crucial towards the county's carbon neutral plans."
Councillor Jeff Watson, chair of Advance Northumberland, said: "We've been working tirelessly to support this facility, which will be another major employer in south-east Northumberland and continue the county's emergence as a key hub for renewable energy engineering and industry."
The company has committed to developing employment and training and skills plans to prepare the local workforce for the future roles, it said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.