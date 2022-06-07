Stanley baby dies after report of 'medical incident'
- Published
A baby has died after emergency services were called to an address in County Durham.
Police and medics attended a property in the South Moor area of Stanley shortly after 08:15 BST on Tuesday.
The child was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham but died shortly after arriving.
Ambulance chiefs said they had attended due to a "medical incident". Durham Police said the cause of the baby's death was currently "unexplained".
The baby's age and sex have not been released.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.