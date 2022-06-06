Springwatch comes to Northumberland nature reserve
- Published
The BBC Springwatch programme will be broadcast from a North East reserve throughout this week.
Northumberland Wildlife Trust's Hauxley reserve is hosting four live shows as part of its three-week road trip with presenter Megan McCubbin.
They will include pre-recorded films from the Druridge Bay area, including the roseate terns and puffins on Coquet Island, and the local red squirrels.
The reserve manager described the show's arrival as a "dream come true".
The centre was opened in June 2017 by television presenter and wildlife cameraman Simon King OBE who described it as "a jewel in the crown of reserves along the Northumberland coast".
Alex Lister, from the trust, said: "When we built this unique eco-friendly building, we hoped that one day this could happen.
"So this really is a dream come true for everybody at the trust and all associated with our Hauxley and Druridge Bay reserves."
He added: "Whether the suns shines or not, the four days at the start of June will give this part of the country and its wildlife a much welcome boost and encourage people to come and see it for themselves."
Springwatch will air on BBC Two and iPlayer from 30 May.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.