Kieran Williams: Two charged with Sunderland teenager's murder
Two people have been charged with the murder of a Sunderland teenager.
Kieran Williams, 18, did not return to his home on 18 April. His body was found on 2 June following an extensive investigation.
Ben Cook and Louis Hackett, both 19 and of Sunderland, will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Monday accused of killing him.
Two men, aged 20 and 28, and one woman, 46, who were also arrested remain on police bail pending further inquiries.
