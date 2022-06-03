Tyne Bridge gets government cash for repainting and repairs
- Published
The dilapidated and rusting Tyne Bridge is to be refurbished, and the road leading up to it will get an upgrade, as part of a £41m project.
It follows an announcement that the Department for Transport is to contribute £35.3m towards the work.
There will be improvements to structure of the Grade II-listed landmark, and it will be fully repainted.
Newcastle's Central Motorway will also be upgraded, and there will be better connections for walkers and cyclists.
Newcastle and Gateshead councils will provide the rest of the funding, and work on the bridge is due to start later this year and take two years.
'Shining proudly'
Conservation groups had raised concerns that a refurbishment could pose a risk to the bridge's kittiwake colony, so the main works to the towers will be done outside the breading season, with nesting provision maintained throughout to minimise disruption to this protected species.
Leader of Newcastle City Council, Councillor Nick Kemp, described it as "fantastic news".
He said: "Our much-loved bridge, which is a symbol of home for Geordies all over the world, will soon be shining proudly in the Newcastle skyline once again."
Martin Gannon, leader of Gateshead Council and chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, added: "Newcastle and Gateshead have worked closely together to campaign for national funding.
"This is a vital route for cross river traffic, at the heart of our network, and it's fantastic that it will be back to its best in time for the centenary."
