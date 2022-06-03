Five arrests after Sunderland teenager's body found
- Published
Five people have been arrested after police searching for a missing teenager discovered a body.
Kieran Williams, 18, did not return to his Sunderland home on 18 April, prompting an extensive investigation.
Northumbria Police said while no formal identification had been made, his family had been informed.
Four men, aged 19, 20, 28 and 19, and one woman, 46, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and later released on police bail.
A force spokesman said: "This is an incredibly tragic update and one we were hoping we would never have to deliver.
"First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Kieran's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.
"Secondly, we urge anyone with information who has yet to get in touch with us to do so.
"Finally, we want to thank the local community and everyone who shared our initial appeals to help try and find Kieran and for their ongoing support."
