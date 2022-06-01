Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: Newcastle midwife and special constables among those recognised
A midwife and two special police constables have been recognised for their work.
Newcastle midwife Diane Marie Buggy has been appointed a Member of the British Empire (MBE) in the Queen's Jubilee Honours.
Northumbria Police special constables Michael Scott and Jon Gray have been awarded British Empire Medals (BEM).
Ms Buggy said she was shocked and delighted but said many others also deserved recognition.
"I'm just a normal person and I really do enjoy helping others," she said.
"But equally there are so many people out there that do the same, so many really kind people out there that help others."
Mr Scott, a 61-year-old farmer who joined Northumbria Police in 1983, said he was "absolutely delighted" with the honour and paid tribute to colleagues "for the job they do keeping us safe every day".
Former PC Gray, who started working in the force in 1978, volunteered as a special constable just two days after he retired 30 years later.
The 64-year-old said he did so "out of a sense of loyalty to the service and the area" of Ponteland which he covers.
"This recognition is humbling and I was very surprised to get the call," he said.
Senior figures in the region's health service Richard Barker and Michael Brodie have been made Commanders of the British Empire (CBE) for services to healthcare.
Queen's Nursing Institute chair Prof John Unsworth, from Sunderland, has been appointed Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for services to community nursing while care centre manager Julie Shield, from Hartlepool, was made MBE for services to nursing in social care.
Those recognised for their work with children or in education include the manager of Monument View Children's Home in Sunderland, Graeme Conley, who has been made MBE, and Wendy Price, a manager at the University of Sunderland, who has been appointed OBE.
Lynn McManus. who founded the Pathways4All charity and the Tim Lamb Children's Centre, was made MBE for services to children with disabilities.
Services to music, culture and the arts were also recognised with singer Sharon Durant, who leads the North East Gospel Choir, and former Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums director Iain Watson both made OBE.
Those awarded the BEM include Chris Clark, company secretary of the Friends of Jesmond Library, for services to the community in Jesmond, and Jam Jar Cinema founder Dan Ellis for services to cinema.
Irene Teasdale has been recognised for services to the community in Newcastle during the pandemic while Rollercoaster founder Wendy Minhinnett, from Spennymoor, received her BEM for services to parents of children with mental health needs.
