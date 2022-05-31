Ukraine-escape family reunited with quarantined dog
A family who fled Ukraine have been reunited with their beloved dog after he spent two months in UK quarantine.
Mike and Alla Haley travelled 2,000 miles (3,218 km) from Kyiv to north-east England with one-year-old Archie.
A technical issue over the Pomeranian's rabies vaccine led to him being quarantined on 1 April and kept from the family as they settled.
Mr Haley, from Jarrow, South Tyneside, who has lived in Ukraine for 17 years, said the couple were "really happy".
"He is a bit nervous, he has been in real isolation for two months," he said.
The 61-year-old, who taught English and was a translator before the war, said Archie was entertaining child refugees as they fled Ukraine.
"He kept us sane and amused, it felt like he saved us in a way," he added.
"Because of the quarantine, it felt like we couldn't save him and we let him down."
After travelling via Poland to Amsterdam they sailed to North Shields with Archie but the dog was held by the Animal and Plant Health Agency when they arrived, they said.
Mrs Haley, who suffers from panic attacks, was upset at losing her dog and her husband made repeated unsuccessful attempts to find out when they could get him back from a quarantine centre in Aberdeen.
After they spoke to the media, the agency, which is overseen by Defra, said Archie could go home soon.
Mrs Haley, 51, said she has concerns about the dog's ongoing health, as he was forced to have a second rabies vaccine in the UK just six weeks after his first.
Archie must isolate before he is allowed out of the Newcastle flat the family has been loaned with the help of a charity.
Mrs Haley said she was grateful to people in the UK who have made them and her 81-year-old mother Valentyna feel welcome.
The family hopes to return to Kyiv in the summer.
Defra previously said: "We have increased resources and streamlined processes to ensure those fleeing Ukraine and entering the UK are not delayed by bringing their pets.
"We have introduced a new rapid rabies blood test to cut quarantine times and lower-risk animals are being moved into isolation."
