North East skywatchers capture funnel cloud on camera
- Published
Distinctive funnel clouds - which look similar to tornadoes - spotted in the sky over north-east England caused excitement for weather watchers.
The weather phenomenon was captured in Northumberland and County Durham on Tuesday, with some on social media speculating it was a tornado.
Funnel clouds form around localised areas of intensely low pressure, in the same way as tornadoes.
But they are only classed as such if they touch the ground.
