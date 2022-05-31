North East skywatchers capture funnel cloud on camera

Lesley Mitcheson
Lesley Mitcheson's husband Kevin thought there was a mini tornado near his home in Ashington

Distinctive funnel clouds - which look similar to tornadoes - spotted in the sky over north-east England caused excitement for weather watchers.

The weather phenomenon was captured in Northumberland and County Durham on Tuesday, with some on social media speculating it was a tornado.

Funnel clouds form around localised areas of intensely low pressure, in the same way as tornadoes.

But they are only classed as such if they touch the ground.

Aaron Betts
Aaron Betts saw the 'twister funnel' above Morpeth at about 14:45 BST
Weather Watchers: Farming Lass
According to the Met Office, funnel clouds, also known as a tuba, form when a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics