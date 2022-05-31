Newcastle's Leazes Park: Restrictions imposed to curb event noise
- Published
Restrictions have been placed on music festivals in Newcastle's Leazes Park amid concerns the city's green spaces were becoming "outdoor nightclubs".
Major events will be capped at six days per year and subject to noise limits and curfews.
The charity responsible for Newcastle's parks said it would work to limit any disruption to local residents.
Urban Green Newcastle, which was handed control in 2019, had applied to Newcastle City Council for a new alcohol and events licence for Leazes Park where festivals including Noughty 90s and Lost Minds have been held.
Conditions imposed include a maximum of six days per year of events with between 501 and 14,999 people attending and a 22:30 end time with crowds having to leave by 23:00.
Music noise levels taken from the nearest noise sensitive receptors must not exceed 65 decibels over a 15-minute period, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Four local residents had lodged objections against Urban Green's plans, as had two Monument ward councillors, with concerns about "wholly unacceptable" nuisance, litter, and damage done to the park.
However, the committee said it balanced those concerns against benefits to the community and concluded approving the application with conditions "would not undermine the licensing objectives".
Jon Riley, acting chief executive of Urban Green Newcastle, promised events at Leazes Park would be "varied, inclusive and diverse" with profits reinvested across the city.
"Alongside a small number of large-scale events each year, like the upcoming Newcastle Allotment and Garden Show, there will be lots of community events and opportunities for people to play a part in creating exciting experiences in their local park," he said.
Some councillors last year warned music festivals were turning the city's parks into "outdoor nightclubs" that "rattle" windows in nearby homes.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.