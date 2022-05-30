Trapped ducklings rescued from Newcastle storm drain
- Published
Seven ducklings trapped down a storm drain were rescued by firefighters.
Students at Newcastle University raised the alarm on Sunday morning when they were alerted by the mother duck's agitated quacks.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) crew arrived and found her circling the drain and flapping her wings.
They scraped away dirt from the drain and used a crowbar to loosen the grate to release the ducklings.
TWFRS watch manager, Lee Denny, said: "It was as if the mother duck knew that we were there to help rescue her trapped offspring."
Once they had found the trapped birds, near the Castle Leazes accommodation in Spital Tongues, the crew from Newcastle Central Community Fire Station said it took them just a few minutes to release the ducklings.
"Once the cover was removed, each of the ducklings was rescued and returned back to their relieved mam," Mr Denny said.
"We were delighted and over the moon that the story had a happy ending and credit goes out to the Newcastle University students who initially raised the alarm.
"It's not every day that you get to save the lives of seven little ducklings on a Sunday morning."
