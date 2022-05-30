Sunderland AFC: Stars turn out to honour ex-kitman John Cooke
Famous names from the past and present turned out to honour a Sunderland AFC player-turned-kitman who served the club for decades.
John Cooke took to the field between 1979 and 1985 and then held the role of kit manager from 1994 to 2020.
A testimonial staged at South Shields FC on Sunday saw 3,500 fans turn out alongside stars including Niall Quinn, Ally McCoist and Frank Bruno.
Mr Cooke said he was "humbled" by the response.
"I'm lost for words. It's emotional," he added.
Also in attendance were former Black Cats manager Peter Reid, star striker Kevin Phillips and Newcastle United and England forward Peter Beardsley.
McCoist, who played for Sunderland from 1981-83 before finding fame with Rangers and Scotland, described the turnout as "magical".
"We shared digs together over 40 years ago and have kept in touch. He's one of the best guys I've been lucky enough to meet in football."
Fellow former Sunderland player Quinn, who later became club chairman, described Cooke as "integral" to the organisation.
"He was much more than a kitman. That doesn't do him justice.
"He knew when to pat you on the back and give you a lift when you needed it, but if your head was getting too big he'd give you a kick in the backside as well."
