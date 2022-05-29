Weardale Railway reopens after Auckland Project takeover
- Published
A heritage railway has reopened two years after being taken over by new owners.
The Weardale Railway had been closed since 2019, but services resumed on Saturday following its March 2020 purchase by The Auckland Project, which runs Auckland Castle.
The line between Stanhope and Wolsingham has reopened with plans to connect it to Bishop Auckland.
General Manager Wayne Dixon said it was a "landmark day".
Since the takeover, extensive inspection work and improvements have been carried out on the line, an Auckland Project spokeswoman said.
David Maddan, chief executive of The Auckland Project, said: "After two years of hard work we are delighted to reopen the railway today and we look forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy the heritage railway experience."
He was on the first train of the day along with Lord Lieutenant for County Durham Sue Snowdon and North West Durham MP Richard Holden.
Mr Dixon said: "This has been such a landmark day for all the staff and volunteers and it was truly wonderful to see the train full of passengers and the railway really up and running again.
"Everyone at Weardale Railway is looking forward to a busy summer."
The new timetable runs until 2 July with three Saturday services, with an expanded schedule to follow.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.