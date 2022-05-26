Jury discharged in trial of vicar accused of sex offences
- Published
The jury in the trial of a retired Church of England archdeacon accused of historical sex offences has been discharged.
George Granville Gibson, 85, a County Durham vicar who became archdeacon of Auckland in the early 1990s, was facing six counts of indecent assault.
Judge Sarah Mallett has now discharged the jury at Durham Crown Court.
Mr Gibson, who denies the allegations, was bailed and will face a retrial in October.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.