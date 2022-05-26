Ukraine-escape family's dog in quarantine for weeks
A British man who fled Kyiv with his family says his Ukrainian wife is in distress because her therapy dog has been stuck in quarantine for weeks.
Mike Haley, 61, fled the war-torn country with his wife Alla, 51, and her 81-year-old mother Valentyna.
They travelled more than 2,000 miles with Pomeranian Archie, who helps Mrs Haley manage panic attacks.
But the couple, now in Newcastle, said red tape over vaccination issues meant the dog could not join them.
Mr Haley, originally from Jarrow, had been working as an English teacher and translator when the war started in February.
The family sheltered in the corridor of their apartment for eight days - during which time Mr Haley was kicked down a flight of a stairs and his friend was shot - before they got a train out of Kyiv.
After travelling via Poland to Amsterdam they sailed to North Shields with Archie, who they said helped keep their spirits up by giving them "something else to focus on".
But on arriving in the UK, the dog was held by the Animal and Plant Health Agency, they said.
Officials said although he had been microchipped and vaccinated there was a technical problem with his rabies inoculation, which happened before he was chipped, the couple said.
The body, overseen by Defra, ensures animals coming in to the UK are rabies-free and Archie was given a second inoculation after he arrived.
'Like torture'
The Haleys said they were worried about whether having two doses close together would be safe because Archie is a small dog.
They said he had so far been held - 240 miles away in Aberdeen - for seven weeks and they were having difficulty finding out what is going on.
Mr Haley said the uncertainty was "like torture" for his wife and was making her sick.
"We came 2,000 miles with him," he said.
"He was given a clean bill of health in Holland and checked over - we'd made sure he'd had all his vaccinations.
"This little dog gave positive emotions to everybody, and then he was just taken away when we arrived.
"This is torment."
A Defra spokesman said they could not discuss individual cases but said: "We have increased resources and streamlined processes to ensure those fleeing Ukraine and entering the UK are not delayed by bringing their pets.
"We have introduced a new rapid rabies blood test to cut quarantine times and lower-risk animals are being moved into isolation."
