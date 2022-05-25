Newcastle United 1952 FA Cup-winning kit sells for £7,500
The football kit worn by the scorer of Newcastle United's 1952 FA Cup-winning goal has sold at auction for £7,500.
The black-and-white striped shirt and black shorts had been donned by Chilean striker George Robledo, who scored in the 84th minute as the Magpies beat Arsenal 1-0.
The kit he wore in the cup final a year earlier, when Newcastle beat Blackpool 2-0, sold for £5,000.
They were among 12 lots being sold by Robledo's daughter, Elizabeth.
Ms Robledo, who recently travelled to Tyneside from Chile to unveil a plaque dedicated to her father and his footballer brother Ted, had said she wanted the items to "go to a good home" as she had no-one to leave them to.
George's cup final goal was immortalised by John Lennon, who drew a sketch of it as an 11-year-old from a photograph and later used it on the cover of his 1974 album Walls and Bridges.
Other items sold in the auction included George's 1951 and 1952 Charity Shield plaques and the 1951 cup final dinner menu.
Having come to England as children in the early 1930s, the Robledo brothers were the first South Americans to play professional football in Britain.
They both signed for Newcastle in 1949 where George went on to score 82 goals over the next four years.
