Nikki Allan: Man in court charged with 1992 Sunderland murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a schoolgirl almost 30 years ago.
Nikki Allan, seven, was found dead with stab wounds in a derelict building after going missing near her family home in Sunderland on 7 October 1992.
David Thomas Boyd, 54, from Norton, near Stockton, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.
He spoke to confirm his name and date of birth and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on 20 June.
