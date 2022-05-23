Nikki Allan case: Man charged with 1992 Sunderland murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a seven-year-old girl who was killed almost 30 years ago.
Nikki Allan went missing after leaving her grandparents' home in the Wear Garth area of Sunderland in October 1992.
Her body was found in an abandoned building a short distance away. She had been stabbed multiple times.
David Thomas Boyd, 54, of Chesterton Court, Norton, near Stockton, is due at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.
He appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded in custody.
Assistant Chief Constable David Felton, of Northumbria Police, said officers continued to support to Nikki's family.
"A significant investigation has been ongoing ever since Nikki's death 30 years ago," he said.
"As with any unsolved cases of this nature, they are never closed.
"Our dedicated teams constantly review the evidence and follow any new investigative leads that may come to light."
